Dubuque cooperative proposes $37M redevelopment project

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque financial cooperative is finalizing plans to spend about $37 million to redevelop an iconic building in the city's historic Millwork District.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that Dupaco Community Credit Union wants to acquire and transform the property widely known as the "Voices building" into the cooperative's new operations center. Dupaco officials are also proposing office space for additional tenants and amenities for the community.

The five-story building once served as a local manufacturing hub but has remained vacant and underutilized for decades.

Dupaco Chief Marketing Officer David Klavitter says the project would allow the cooperative to honor its origins. He says the building sits in the same neighborhood where 10 meatpackers started the group in 1948.

Dupaco officials say the restoration project could begin early this year.