Dubai's Expo opens, bringing first world's fair to Mideast AYA BATRAWY and ISABEL DEBRE, Associated Press Oct. 1, 2021 Updated: Oct. 1, 2021 9:29 p.m.
1 of58 People walk past the Al Wasl Dome as it is lit at night at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
2 of58 People pass by the Saudi Arabia pavilion during the first day of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
3 of58 The United Arab Emirates' pavilion is seen at sunset at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
4 of58 An acrobat performs at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less 5 of58
6 of58 A visitor takes a selfie with a wandering robot at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
7 of58 Artists carry national flags during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
8 of58 In this Aug. 8, 2021 satellite photo taken by Planet Labs Inc., the site of Expo 2020 is seen in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Delayed a year over the coronavirus pandemic, Dubai's Expo 2020 opens this Friday. It will put this city-state all-in on its bet of billions of dollars that the world's fair will boost its economy. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP) Planet Labs Inc./AP Show More Show Less
9 of58 A woman carries the flag of the Expo Dubai 2020 among other national flags during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 10 of58
11 of58 Former American President Thomas Jefferson's Quran, which has been used by American politicians at swearing-in ceremonies, sits on display at the U.S. pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
12 of58 Thomas Jefferson's Quran, which has been used by American politicians at swearing-in ceremonies, sits on display at the U.S. pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
13 of58 Daniel Canogar visual artist, left, and composer Francisco López, watch the Dinamo, an audiovisual installation specifically designed for the Spain Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
14 of58 Journalists visit the Dinamo, an audiovisual installation specifically designed for the Spain Pavilion, during a media tour of Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 15 of58
16 of58 A woman on stilts performs at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
17 of58 Qataris take part in a traditional sword dance at the opening of the Qatar pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
18 of58 Expo 2020 is seen at sunset in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
19 of58 Journalists visit the Spain Pavilion themed of Intelligence For Life presented at the Expo 2020 Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 20 of58
21 of58 Journalists visit the Spain Pavilion themed Intelligence For Life at the Expo 2020 Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
22 of58 Visitors take photos of the 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David at the Italy's pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
23 of58 People visit the Japan pavilion during the first day of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
24 of58 People visit the Japan pavilion during the first day of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 25 of58
26 of58 People watch a show at the Japan pavilion during the first day of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
27 of58 A family watch a show at the Japan pavilion during the first day of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
28 of58 People visit an interior exhibition at the Japan pavilion during the first day of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
29 of58 People visit an interior exhibition at the Japan pavilion during the first day of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 30 of58
31 of58 A woman poses for a photograph as water pours down the Water Feature at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
32 of58 A family takes a photo in front of Switzerland's pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
33 of58 A man walks through a foggy mist simulating climbing a mountain inside Switzerland's pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
34 of58 A crowd gathers around the casket of the priest Psamtik inside Egypt's pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less 35 of58
36 of58 Mark Fuller, the CEO of Los Angeles-based firm WET, watches the Water Feature made by his company at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
37 of58 A troop of performers dressed as jaguars pose near the water at the Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
38 of58 A 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is on display at the Italy's pavilion of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
39 of58 A troop of performers dressed as jaguars come out of an elevator at the Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less 40 of58
41 of58 A man takes a selfie inside a display in Egypt's pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
42 of58 A woman wearing a black niqab walks in front of Switzerland's pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
43 of58 Daniel Canogar visual artist, top left, waves during a media tour presenting Dinamo, an audiovisual installation specifically designed for the Spain Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
44 of58 Zeleros premieres hyperloop vehicle is presented during a media tour at Spain Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 45 of58
46 of58 People pass by the Italia pavilion during the first day of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
47 of58 The Water Feature is seen at sunset at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
48 of58 The Al Wasl Dome is seen at sunset at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
49 of58 People pass by the Spain pavilion during the first day of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 50 of58
51 of58 People pass by the Saudi Arabia pavilion during the first day of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
52 of58 Acrobats on stilts perform at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
53 of58 Dancers perform at a ceremony at the Kuwait pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
54 of58 A man takes a video inside the Russia pavilion during the first day of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 55 of58
56 of58 People visit the Russia pavilion during the first day of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct, 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
57 of58 An acrobat on stilts performs at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
58 of58
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first world's fair opened Friday in Dubai, with hopes that the months-long extravaganza will draw both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape.
The coronavirus pandemic pushed Expo 2020 back a year and may affect how many people flock to the United Arab Emirates. But the six-month-long exhibition still offers Dubai a momentous opportunity to showcase its unique East-meets-West appeal as a place where all are welcome for business.
Written By
AYA BATRAWY and ISABEL DEBRE