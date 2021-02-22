Dubai's Emirates seeks key role in global vaccine delivery MALAK HARB, Associated Press Feb. 22, 2021 Updated: Feb. 22, 2021 6:42 a.m.
1 of13 CORRECTS DATE TO EARLY SUNDAY FEB. 21, 2021 - An Emirates Airlines Boing 777 arrives from Brussels to deliver Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines shipment at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, early Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to clobber the aviation industry, Emirates Airlines, the Middle East’s biggest airline is seeking to play a vital role in the global vaccine delivery effort. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 CORRECTS DATE TO EARLY SUNDAY FEB. 21, 2021 -- A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines shipment is offloaded from an Emirates Airlines Boing 777 arrived from Brussels at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, early Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to clobber the aviation industry, Emirates Airlines, the Middle East’s biggest airline is seeking to play a vital role in the global vaccine delivery effort. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine shipment is offloaded from an Emirates Airlines Boing 777 that arrived from Brussels to Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, early Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to clobber the aviation industry, Emirates Airlines, the Middle East’s biggest airline is seeking to play a vital role in the global vaccine delivery effort. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines shipment is offloaded from an Emirates Airlines Boing 777 that arrived from Brussels at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, early Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to clobber the aviation industry, Emirates Airlines, the Middle East’s biggest airline is seeking to play a vital role in the global vaccine delivery effort. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 5 of13
6 of13 A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine shipment is offloaded from an Emirates Airlines Boing 777 that arrived from Brussels to Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, early Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to clobber the aviation industry, Emirates Airlines, the Middle East’s biggest airline, is seeking to play a vital role in the global vaccine delivery effort. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 A shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines is moved inside a temperature-controlled container after being offloaded from an Emirates Airlines Boing 777 that arrived from Brussels to Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, early Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to clobber the aviation industry, Emirates Airlines, the Middle East’s biggest airline, is seeking to play a vital role in the global vaccine delivery effort. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 A shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines is offloaded from an Emirates Airlines Boing 777 that arrived from Brussels to Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to clobber the aviation industry, Emirates Airlines, the Middle East’s biggest airline, is seeking to play a vital role in the global vaccine delivery effort. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 A shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines is offloaded from an Emirates Airlines Boing 777 that arrived from Brussels to Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to clobber the aviation industry, Emirates Airlines, the Middle East’s biggest airline, is seeking to play a vital role in the global vaccine delivery effort. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 10 of13
11 of13 A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine shipment is offloaded into a refrigerated storage space at Dubai International Airport cargo terminal, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, early Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to clobber the aviation industry, Emirates Airlines, the Middle East’s biggest airline is seeking to play a vital role in the global vaccine delivery effort. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 A man checks a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines after being offloaded into refrigerated storage from an Emirates Airlines Boing 777 that arrived from Brussels to Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to clobber the aviation industry, Emirates Airlines, the Middle East’s biggest airline, is seeking to play a vital role in the global vaccine delivery effort. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The belly of the Emirates plane that touched down in Dubai early Sunday from Brussels was stuffed with precious cargo: tens of thousands of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The arrival was part of an effort by the Middle East's biggest airline to pivot from shuttling people to shipping cargo — and grabbing a central role in the global vaccine delivery race.