Drone damaged after going off runway at New Mexico air base

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AP) — An Air Force attack drone was damaged Wednesday when it went off a runway during takeoff at Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico, the military said.

The remotely piloted MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 49th Wing was the only aircraft involved, base officials said in a statement.

A board of Air Force officers will investigate the accident to determine the cause, the statement said.

The base is 79 miles (127 kilometers) north of El Paso, Texas.