Drivers see little movement in gas prices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Motorists are seeing little movement in gas prices following the Memorial Day weekend, and analysts say that may mean that prices are stabilizing as the month of June starts.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $3.01, down a penny from last week. Motorists were paying $2.40 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.96 a gallon, also down a penny from last week and also higher than the national average a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.38.

Analysts say crude oil prices have started to fall following some of the highest prices seen in three years, and if that continues drivers may start to see some relief.