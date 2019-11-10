Driver seriously hurt in multi-vehicle crash

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A driver has been seriously hurt in a crash on a Massachusetts highway involving multiple vehicles.

State Police say the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 93 near Exit 38 in Wilmington.

They say an SUV travelling on the northbound side struck a sedan, rolled over and was hit by tractor-trailer.

The SUV driver, who police say is a 21-year-old Woburn man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was sent to Lahey Hospital in Burlington for treatment.

The sedan driver, a 46-year-old Westford man, and the tractor-trailer driver, a 57-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man, weren't injured.

A fourth vehicle was also disabled after striking crash debris. The driver of that car was also uninjured.

Police haven't identified anyone involved in the crash. They say the investigation is ongoing.