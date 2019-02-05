Driver killed, another seriously injured in wrong-way crash

ESSEX, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say one driver died and another was seriously injured after a wrong-way crash involving three vehicles.

Authorities say the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday on Route 9 in Essex.

Police say 38-year-old David Moran, of Deep River, entered the highway going in the wrong direction and struck a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Joseph Louis Kaplowe head-on.

Authorities say another driver tried to avoid the collision and struck Moran's vehicle. Moran was later pronounced dead.

Police say Kaplowe, of New London, has been hospitalized with significant injuries.

The third driver told officers he wasn't injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.