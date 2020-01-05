Driver flees fatal crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are looking for a driver that fled the scene of a fatal crash in Kansas City, Missouri, before officers arrived.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police say the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday near 18th Street and College Avenue in central Kansas City, Missouri.

Authorities say the driver of a Nissan Sentra lost control of the car before it left the road and struck a utility pole.

Police said the woman who was driving the car ran away before officers arrived.

A 57-year-old male passenger in the car was taken to a hospital where he died.