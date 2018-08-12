Driver dies in fiery Las Vegas crash after vehicle hits wall

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a driver is dead after a pickup truck struck a concrete wall and burned in Las Vegas.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday at Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street.

Nevada Highway Patrol officials say the vehicle was reported going northbound on Eastern when the driver lost control for an unknown reason.

The name and age of the driver haven't been released yet.