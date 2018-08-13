Drive-by shooter fires shots at occupied house in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Police say an unknown gunman fired shots at an occupied house in Connecticut, but no one was injured.

Manchester police say the gunman fired the shots Saturday afternoon from an SUV while driving by the home.

The Hartford Courant reports the black vehicle filed several shots before fleeing.

Police Lt. John Rossetti says he wasn't sure if the bullets penetrated the walls of the home.

Detectives are investigating.