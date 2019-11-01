Drew Las Vegas resort owner hires ex-MGM Resorts executive

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The company completing the unfinished blue-glass Drew Las Vegas resort has named a former top MGM Resorts International official as its chief executive.

Real estate firm Witkoff announced Friday that new CEO Bobby Baldwin also will be vice chairman of the company working to open the nearly 2,800-room Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino property in late 2022.

The 63-story hotel began construction as the Fontainebleau in 2006 and was about 70 percent finished when it went bankrupt during the Great Recession.

Steven Witkoff and Miami-based investment firm New Valley LLC bought it for $600 million in 2017.

Baldwin is former chief executive at MGM Resorts, and headed the company's $9.2 billion multi-resort CityCenter development.

He previously held executive positions at the Golden Nugget, The Mirage and Bellagio, where the high-stakes "Bobby's Room" poker parlor is named for him.