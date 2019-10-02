Drawbridge malfunction causes hours of rail delays

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — Rail riders in New Jersey endured more than two hours of delays after an aging drawbridge failed to close properly.

The malfunction at the Raritan River drawbridge occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday. New Jersey Transit says an electrical problem caused the bridge to not shut properly.

Several trains were delayed and at least one train was cancelled when service was suspended. Service resumed at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The bridge connects Perth Amboy and South Amboy and is more than 100 years old. It suffered damage during 2012’s Superstorm Sandy that forced it to shut down for three weeks.

NJ Transit plans to replace the span and has been awarded about $450 million in federal grants.