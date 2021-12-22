Draghi says he's done his job, as he eyes Italian presidency NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2021 Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 7:36 a.m.
ROME (AP) —
Italian Premier Mario Draghi said Wednesday his government has accomplished most of what it set out do to in fighting the pandemic and restoring economic growth — signaling for the first time that he may be ready to run for the Italian presidency and return the running of the government back to political parties.
Written By
NICOLE WINFIELD