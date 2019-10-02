DraftKings ready for Pennsylvania online sports betting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Regulators in Pennsylvania approved a sports wagering license for a casino near Pittsburgh, providing a platform for DraftKings to finally enter the state’s online sports betting market.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board unanimously approved the sports betting license on Wednesday for the Meadows Racetrack & Casino, about 25 miles south of Pittsburgh.

Casino officials say they were ready to begin taking bets next Tuesday during a test period, and anticipate an official opening by Oct. 10.

Meadows Casino would become the tenth Pennsylvania casino to open a retail sportsbook in the state since last November.

DraftKings, the online fantasy sports providers-turned-bookmaker, will run the Meadows online sportsbook in a co-branded deal. DraftKings’ application for an operator’s license is scheduled to be considered by the gaming board on Oct. 30, and it anticipates going live in November.