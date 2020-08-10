Dozens more positive coronavirus cases in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases continues to climb in South Dakota for the third day in a row.

The South Dakota Department of Health said Monday the state has 59 new positive cases for a total of 9,663. Thirty-seven additional people have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday for a total of 8,371 total recovered cases in South Dakota.

The death toll remains at 146.

Sixty-three additional people are currently hospitalized with the virus, an increase of eight since Sunday.

A total of 111,814 people have tested negative, and increase of 522 from Sunday.