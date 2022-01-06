Dozens killed in Kazakhstan unrest, police say

Vladimir Tretyakov/AP

MOSCOW (AP) — A police official in Kazakhstan’s largest city said Thursday that dozens of people were killed in attacks on government buildings.

There were attempts to storm buildings in Almaty during the night and “dozens of attackers were liquidated," police spokeswoman Saltanat Azirbek said Thursday. She spoke on state news channel Khabar-24. The reported attempts to storm the buildings came after widespread unrest in the city on Wednesday, including seizure of the mayor’s building, which was set on fire.