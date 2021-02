PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Lawmakers both current and former, community activists, a one-time mayor, ordinary citizens and even a TV weather forecaster are among those who want to be Rhode Island's next lieutenant governor.

The transition office of current Lt. Gov. Daniel McKee on Tuesday released a list of about 60 people who have applied to replace him when he takes over if current Gov. Gina Raimondo is confirmed by the U.S. Senate as President Joe Biden's commerce secretary.