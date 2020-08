Downed wires close part of Route 57 in Weston

WESTON — Downed wires have closed Route 57 (Georgetown Road) between Samuelson Road and Whippoorwill Lane on Wednesday morning.

The state Department of Transportation reported the closure at 5:40 a.m.

It said the wires were taken down by a fallen tree.

It expects the road to be closed for “four hours or less.”