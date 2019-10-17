Downed trees, wires after storm in Westport

WESTPORT — High winds and rain brought road closures across the state, including several in Westport.

Police sent out an alert early Thursday morning advising drivers that Bayberry Lane remains closed at Dorchester Drive due to low-hanging wires. Bus and commercial traffic should avoid the area.

Around 8 a.m., police also advised residents to avoid Colony Road at Pumpkin Hills Road due to a tree and wires down.

In neighboring Weston, the following roads are closed: Area of 31 Glenwood, 21 Ladderhill Road South, Goodhill/Steephill, Valley Forge/Newtown, 26 Wells Hill/ Easton town line and White Birch is one lane at Greenlea Lane.

As of 9 a.m., Eversource reported 44 customers without power in Westport and 100 in Weston.

Includes previous reporting by Jim Shay