'Dough Your Job' is Maine ice cream maker's nod to Patriots

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — A Maine-based ice cream maker is giving a nod to the New England Patriots with its new flavor: "Dough Your Job."

Gifford's Famous Ice Cream became the official ice cream of the Patriots last month and the flavor is a nod to Coach Bill Belichick's mantra, "Do your job."

It was served up Thursday night at the Patriots' final preseason game against the New York Giants.

It features caramel footballs and cookie dough in vanilla ice cream with chocolate fudge. Fans will soon be able to buy the ice cream at stores across New England.