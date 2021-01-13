Doug Liman made the ultimate lockdown movie IN lockdown

Director Doug Liman was on a call with screenwriter Steven Knight and producer PJ van Sandwijk in July when they started wondering what it would be like to make a movie about the current moment IN the current moment.
Liman makes films about characters in extraordinary situations: An assassin with amnesia (“The Bourne Identity”), a military officer caught in a time loop (“Edge of Tomorrow”), an unhappy married couple who are also secret killers (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”). The lockdowns, the economic stress and the isolation of quarantining, he thought, could be the perfect backdrop for one of his films.