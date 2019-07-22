Double take: Celebrities take mistaken identity in stride

NEW YORK (AP) — When celebrities are mistaken for other A-list faces, many take it in stride.

For Christina Hendricks, it's all about the red hair. Hendricks says she's been mistaken for fellow redhead and Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain.

But blondes have their moments too. Sienna Miller says she's often mistaken for Naomi Watts.

And it's not just women.

Jake Gyllenhaal thinks it's about good hair in general. He says actors like to think that they're special, but most of the time, people really can't differentiate.

Comparisons can even rise above gender.

Who is "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner's famous doppelganger? She told The Associated Press that she sometimes gets mistaken for Boy George.