Double homicide case in Brown County moves to sanity phase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The trial for a Green Bay area man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother is moving to the next phase in which jurors will determine if he should be held responsible due to mental illness.

A jury in Brown County found 30-year-old Jacob Cayer guilty Wednesday evening of fatally beating Heesun “Sunny” Teague and stabbing her adult daughter, Sabrina Teague, in June 2016, WLUK-TV reported.

He was also found guilty of attempted first-degree homicide for attacking Sabrina Teague’s boyfriend, Joel Kennedy.

During testimony, Cayer denied killing the two or attacking Kennedy and said prior statements to police were just assumptions.

The trial was delayed several times since the murders to determine Cayer’s competency. The sanity phase begins Thursday. Cayer has opted not to attend the second phase against the advice of his attorney.