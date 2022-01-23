Dothan SE Health among systems that give 'unnecessary' care

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Southeast Health is among the top 11% of U.S. health systems overusing low-value health services, according to a Johns Hopkins University study published in JAMA last week.
The study analyzed Medicare claims data from 2016-2018 at 676 U.S. health care systems for 17 services previously identified as unnecessary, such as MRIs for patients with mild traumatic brain injuries, spinal fusions for back pain, pap smears for women over age 65, and hysterectomies for benign diseases – the low-value service that was used the most.