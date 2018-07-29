Doris Day group boosts efforts to outlaw Florida dog racing

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Efforts to ban dog racing in Florida have gotten a boost from actress Doris Day's animal-rights foundation.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Doris Day Animal League has donated $1.5 million to help efforts in passing Amendment 13.

If Florida voters approve it in November, the ballot measure will eventually prohibit tracks in Florida from racing dogs in connection with wagering.

It is one of eight proposed constitutional amendments on November's ballot in Florida.

The newspaper reports there are only 17 greyhound racing tracks in the country, but Florida has 11 of them.

A group of Greyhound breeders and owners oppose the measure and have sued to keep it off the ballot.

