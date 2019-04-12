Donald-Williams named Louisiana-Monroe's new women's coach

MONROE, La. (AP) — The women's basketball program at the University of Louisiana at Monroe has a new leader.

The university has named Brooks Donald-Williams as the program's new coach, pending approval by the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.

Donald-Williams was formally introduced as the school's coach on Thursday. Interim Athletics Director Scott McDonald says Williams' credentials and proven track record as a head coach pushed her to the head of the pack. She spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Alabama and previously served as head coach at McNeese State, becoming that school's all-time winningest head coach.

Donald-Williams replaces Jeff Dow, who resigned after five seasons, amassing a 44-103 overall record and 22-72 mark in the Sun Belt Conference.