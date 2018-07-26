Donald Trump Jr., wife resolve child custody amid divorce
Larry Neumeister, Associated Press
Updated
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa arrive for a divorce hearing, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The Trumps were married in 2005 and have five children.
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa arrive for a divorce hearing, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The Trumps were married in 2005 and have five children.
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
Vanessa Trump talks with Donald Trump Jr. after a hearing in their divorce case in New York, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Trump Jr. in March. (Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, Pool) less
Photo: Alec Tabak, AP
Vanessa Trump appears in court for a hearing in her divorce case in New York, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. in March. (Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, Pool)
Photo: Alec Tabak, AP
Donald Trump Jr. appears in court for a hearing in his divorce case in New York, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Trump Jr. in March. (Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, Pool)
Photo: Alec Tabak, AP
Vanessa Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr., second from right, participate in a hearing in their divorce case in New York, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Trump Jr. in March. (Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, Pool) less
Photo: Alec Tabak, AP
Donald Trump Jr. appears in court for a hearing in his divorce case in New York, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Trump Jr. in March. (Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, Pool)
Photo: Alec Tabak, AP
Vanessa Trump appears in court for a hearing in her divorce case in New York, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. in March. (Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, Pool)
Photo: Alec Tabak, AP
Donald Trump Jr. appears in court for a hearing in his divorce case in New York, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Trump Jr. in March. (Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, Pool)
Photo: Alec Tabak, AP
Vanessa Trump appears in court for a hearing in her divorce case in New York, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. in March. (Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, Pool)
Photo: Alec Tabak, AP
Donald Trump Jr., second from right, and Vanessa Trump, left, appear in court for a hearing in their divorce case in New York, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Trump Jr. in March. (David Handschuh/New York Law Journal via AP, Pool) less
Photo: David Handschuh, AP
Vanessa Trump appears in court for a hearing in her divorce case in New York, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. in March. (David Handschuh/New York Law Journal via AP, Pool) less
Photo: David Handschuh, AP
Vanessa Trump talks with Donald Trump Jr. after a hearing in their divorce case in New York, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Trump Jr. in March. (David Handschuh/New York Law Journal via AP, Pool) less
Photo: David Handschuh, AP
Donald Trump Jr. appears in court for a hearing in his divorce case in New York, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Trump Jr. in March. (David Handschuh/New York Law Journal via AP, Pool) less
Photo: David Handschuh, AP
Vanessa Trump leaves court following a divorce hearing she attended with her husband Donald Trump Jr., Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The Trumps were married in 2005 and have five children.
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump arrive for a divorce hearing, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The Trumps were married in 2005 and have five children.
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear Thursday, July 26, 2018, before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case. less
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge congratulated Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife, Vanessa, Thursday for resolving child custody issues as they proceed toward divorce.
State Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz began a brief proceeding in open court by saying he understood that they had agreed to resolve all issues regarding their five children and parental rights.
Lawyers said they expected a written agreement on child custody would be completed in several weeks.
"I congratulate you for working those things out," Katz told the couple, who stood before the judge, separated by their lawyers, though they entered and left court together.
Katz said they were blocking the children "from what could have been an invasive legal process."
The initial court appearance, which lasted less than 10 minutes, came after Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in March. Though the action was initially listed as uncontested, it was later changed to a contested action.