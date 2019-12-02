Dominion outlines progress on coal ash pond closure law

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A company official says Dominion Energy is on track to meet the mandates Virginia lawmakers set out earlier this year for closing its coal ash ponds.

Mark Mitchell is the utility’s vice president of generation construction. He told lawmakers on the State Water Commission on Monday the company thinks the law’s timeframe is doable and its recycling mandate is realistic.

The law affects 11 ash ponds at four power stations. It requires the company to recycle at least a quarter of the estimated 27.3 million cubic yards of ash.

Coal ash is waste left from burning coal to produce electricity. For years, the company argued that leaving it in unlined pits was safe and the best alternative.

Mitchell says coal ash cleanup is expected to cost $3 billion.