Domestic disturbance in parking lot leads to arrests

WESTPORT — A domestic disturbance in a parking lot near 275 Post Road E. resulted in two arrests, police said.

Around 9 a.m. on May 4, officers were dispatched to the parking lot near the Qdoba restaurant on report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers learned the female victim allegedly struck the male victim multiple times outside the parked car. At one point during the argument, the woman stood on the sill plate of the vehicle and the man took off at a high rate of speed, throwing the woman from the vehicle, police said.

The woman sustained a minor head injury from impact with the pavement and the man was not injured, police said. Police issued the woman a misdemeanor summons for breach of peace and transported her to a hospital for treatment. She was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on May 7.

The man was taken into custody and charged with breach of peace and reckless driving and released after posting $5,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on May 7.

