Dogs have their day at Winslow Park

Jasper Hultgren, 8, of Westport meet Romeo, a four-month-old shepherd mix up for adoption by Chic Clien Chateau, at the Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — The fourth annual Westport Dog Festival took place Sunday under sunny skies in Winslow Park.

“I’m expecting 3,000,” said Chamber of Commerce President Matthew Mandell, who helped create the event, which is run in tandem with The Alliance in Limiting Strays and Choice Pet.

“Everybody loves dogs and we figured this would be a great way to celebrate dogs in Westport,” Mandell said, noting that a good portion of the proceeds raised will go to help area animal shelters.

Along with a canine panoply in every shape and size, there were a range of contests for best in tricks, tail wagging, and other doggie do’s. There was an obstacle course for eager pets, demos by police dogs, and for the first time a showcase and instructional class on Frisbee play.

“There’s just something special about the companionship of a dog,” said Haeleigh Hyatt, trainer and performer with Aim High Canines of Manchester, N.H., who owns seven. “They’re so loving.”

Dozens of dog-related vendors were also on hand, along with several adoption agencies hoping to find forever homes for several animals.

“What a beautiful day for our dog festival,” said First Selectman Jim Marpe.

“What a great opportunity for dog lovers to come out,” he said, “see other breeds, have their dogs meet other dogs, and just enjoy the great facility we have here in Winslow Park.”