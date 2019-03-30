Dog sitter accused of stealing $17K worth of jewelry, cutlery
WESTPORT — A Shelton resident allegedly stole over $17,000 worth of jewelry and cutlery from a Westport home, police said.
On Nov. 26, officers were dispatched to a residence on report of a larceny in which the victim reported jewelry and cutlery were stolen from her home, police said.
The victim told police she hired a dog sitter, Jill Campoli, 45, while she was away on vacation numerous times over the previous year and a half. Investigators learned Campoli recently sold many of the stolen items to a local dealer of previous metals, police said.
The investigating detective submitted a warrant for Campoli’s arrest and on March 27 around 5:45 a.m., Campoli turned herself in at police headquarters on the outstanding warrant, police said.
Campoli was charged with second-degree larceny and held in lieu of a $50,000 court-set bond. She was transported to the state Superior Court in Norwalk for arraignment later that morning.
