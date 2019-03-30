Dog sitter accused of stealing $17K worth of jewelry, cutlery

Shelton resident Jill Campoli was arrested in Westport on March 27 on charges of second degree larceny. Shelton resident Jill Campoli was arrested in Westport on March 27 on charges of second degree larceny. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Dog sitter accused of stealing $17K worth of jewelry, cutlery 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A Shelton resident allegedly stole over $17,000 worth of jewelry and cutlery from a Westport home, police said.

On Nov. 26, officers were dispatched to a residence on report of a larceny in which the victim reported jewelry and cutlery were stolen from her home, police said.

The victim told police she hired a dog sitter, Jill Campoli, 45, while she was away on vacation numerous times over the previous year and a half. Investigators learned Campoli recently sold many of the stolen items to a local dealer of previous metals, police said.

The investigating detective submitted a warrant for Campoli’s arrest and on March 27 around 5:45 a.m., Campoli turned herself in at police headquarters on the outstanding warrant, police said.

Campoli was charged with second-degree larceny and held in lieu of a $50,000 court-set bond. She was transported to the state Superior Court in Norwalk for arraignment later that morning.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1