Dog bites Florida girl while her family was pet-sitting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old Florida girl was severely bitten by a dog here family was watching while its owners were on vacation.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that the child was unresponsive when first responders arrived at the home on Sunday morning. Several dogs were in the house at the time of the attack. Other children and a parent were also in the home.

Sheriff's officials say the dog appears to be a pit bull mixed breed.

The dog was removed from the home and authorities are continuing to investigate.