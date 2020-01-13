Documents: Teen stabbing suspect went missing the day before

GUILFORD — The man accused of a horrific stabbing attack on a woman in a Westport parking lot had been found by state police the day before in a Darien rest stop after his parents had reported that he was missing.

Ellis Tibere, 18, was not detained at that time because he is an adult and was deemed not to be a danger to himself or others, according to a police report.

Tibere was charged a day later with attempted murder after allegedly repeatedly stabbing a 33-year-old Greenwich woman who was waiting in her car for an appointment in Westport. His parents had reported him missing the day before after he did not return home for dinner, according to police documents.

