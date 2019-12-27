Divers recover body of Iowa man who fell through ice

SHELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — A dive team has recovered the body of a man who fell through the ice of an eastern Iowa pond while fishing.

Divers pulled the body of 47-year-old Shannan Lee Hughes, of Vinton, from the water Friday, television station KCRG reported. Hughes is believed to have fallen through the ice a day earlier while fishing on a private pond near Shellsburg.

A passerby reported seeing Hughes fishing out on the ice Thursday. The bystander later noticed Hughes had vanished and a hole on the ice and called 911. Searchers found Hughes' car near the pond, but no sign of him.

Emergency crews then spent Thursday evening searching the pond for Hughes before finding his body Friday morning.