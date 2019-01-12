Ditch the ditch? Drain divides Indiana industrial park plan

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — Developers have proposed moving a ditch that divides the site of a massive new industrial park in northern Indiana, despite objections from farmers who warn the project could flood their land.

The South Bend Tribune reports that St. Joseph County officials say they already have four businesses interested in moving to the proposed Indiana Enterprise Center near New Carlisle.

But a 2.5-mile stretch of a ditch that passes through the site would need to be relocated in order to free up about 2,000 acres for the project.

That ditch acts as drainage for several local farms and businesses, prompting concerns that relocating the waterway could lead to flooding.

County officials say it could take several months to purchase properties and get the permits needed to relocate the ditch.

