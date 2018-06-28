Disturbance at Starbucks leads to arrest of New York man

WESTPORT — A New York City many was arrested following a disturbance at local Starbucks on June 22.

Around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched on report of a disturbance at Starbucks and, upon arrival, learned the suspect attempted to go to a second-floor storage area. When Starbucks employees told the suspect, later identified as Carl Nicolas, 55, the storage area was not for customers, Nicolas screamed at the employees and refused to leave after multiple requests to do so, police said.

At one point, Nicolas allegedly lunged over the counter at employees. Nicolas left the scene by the time police were contacted, but officers located him a short distance away. Officers attempted to detain Nicolas, but he struggled with them, police said. He was taken into custody and transported to headquarters, where he refused to answer basic demographic questions and to be fingerprinted until the following day, police said.

Nicolas was charged with breach of peace, first-degree criminal trespassing, interfering with an officer, and failure to submit to fingerprinting. He was unable to post $500 bond and was transported to court for arraignment on June 25.

