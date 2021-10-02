Displaced by Laura, pageant winner finds place in new home

CROWLEY, La. (AP) — When Molly Jo Webb and her family returned to their house in Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura had ripped through the city, they were relieved to see it had sustained minimal damage. Webb’s high school — where she was meant to be starting 11th grade after six months out due to COVID-19 — however, was another story.
They drove the few blocks to Barbe High School and knew Webb wouldn’t be going back to campus anytime soon. The school was so wrecked by the category 4 hurricane that it would remain closed another two months.