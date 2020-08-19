Dishwashing detergent killed hundred of fish in Ohio river

HARTVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Dishwashing detergent created foam that killed hundreds of fish this week in a northeastern Ohio waterway, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The fish were found Monday in the Tuscarawas River in northern Stark and southern Summit counties.

An investigation determined that someone dumped the detergent on the ground near a storm drain in Hartville, an EPA spokesman said. Rain then pushed it into the river, where it affected eight miles of river and tributaries from Lake Township to Springfield Township.

The EPA used six pumps to aerate the water,

It's not yet known who dumped the detergent or why it was done.