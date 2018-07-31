Disability rights advocates sue Montana over Medicaid cuts

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana disability rights advocates are suing the state health department seeking to overturn cuts in Medicaid reimbursement rates.

The organizations argue the Legislature authorized the department to cut rates for primary health care services, but did not authorize cuts in community-based services for people with physical or developmental disabilities or mental illness.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday also argues the agency failed to follow state rule-making requirements in authorizing the reductions that led providers to cut staff, reduce wages, close offices and discontinue services.

The organizations also argue the Medicaid cuts violate the integration mandate under the Americans with Disabilities Act because the cuts to community-based services put patients at increased risk of institutionalization.

State officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.