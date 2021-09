DERIDDER, La. (AP) — The man in charge of a southwest Louisiana nonprofit for developmentally disabled people is retiring after decades.

The Beauregard Arc is looking for a new director to replace Jackie Hickman, who is retiring at the end of the year, The American Press reports.

He has worked for the organization for 39 years, including 23 as its director.

"I finally realized that maybe it is time to let someone new come in and take the reins,” he said.

The Beauregard Arc is a state-licensed day program that provides work, work training and life skills training for developmentally disabled adults. Work programs include lawn care, recycling and a sewing center that opened in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic halted many of BArc’s programs. The number of developmentally disabled workers — a record 63 at the start of 2020 — is now 19.

“Jackie has been the glue that has kept everything together for decades. The Beauregard Arc and this community owe Jackie more than we would ever be able to repay him in this lifetime," board president James Perkins said.

When Hickman became president in January 1998, the organization operated out of a small building. He said one of his first goals was expansion, including a larger building. One was donated in 2011, and a warehouse behind it became the recycling center.

Perkins said the board is looking for candidates with a bachelor’s degree, plus at least four years working in a field providing services to the elderly or people with developmental disabilities.

Resumes will be accepted through Oct. 5.