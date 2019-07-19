Director of Connecticut Port Authority suspended with pay

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The executive director of the Connecticut Port Authority has been suspended with pay for reasons that have not been disclosed.

The office of Connecticut's governor says Evan Matthews has been placed on administrative leave and an interim director has been appointed.

The port authority said in a statement it has a professional staff that's more than capable of managing when a staff member is on leave. It didn't provide a reason for the suspension.

Matthews didn't immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

The port authority promotes investment in the state's deep-water ports. Officials said the personnel move won't affect efforts to develop an offshore wind facility in New London.

Matthews was named executive director in 2016. He's the former port director of the Quonset Development Corp. in Rhode Island.