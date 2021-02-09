Diner owners sue city over property damage in Floyd protests

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The owners of a Minneapolis restaurant have filed the first lawsuit against the city over property damage caused by the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd.

A federal lawsuit filed Monday by owners of the Town Talk Diner and Gastropub alleges that Mayor Jacob Frey knew about the seriousness of the violent protests but he and other city leaders failed to take steps to protect small businesses along Lake Street. The Town Talk Diner and Gastropub was burned down.