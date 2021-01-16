Diary shows how quest for love landed Navy vet in Iran jail ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 1:01 a.m.
1 of2 Michael White stands for a portrait Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in San Diego. The Navy veteran kept a handwritten document detailing the nearly two years he spent imprisoned in Iran. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the manuscript. In it, he catalogues physical abuse from his jailers and taunts from fellow inmates while held on dubious allegations. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 Michael White stands for a portrait Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in San Diego. The Navy veteran kept a handwritten document detailing the nearly two years he spent imprisoned in Iran. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the manuscript. In it, he catalogues physical abuse from his jailers and taunts from fellow inmates while held on dubious allegations. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael White's long-anticipated trip to Iran was already a disappointment. The love interest he'd gone to visit had stopped seeing him and he'd idled away hours in his hotel room by himself.
Then it got much worse.