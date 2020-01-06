Diabetic Mississippi man searches for missing service dog

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man with type 1 diabetes is searching for his service dog that was scared off by fireworks late last month.

Owner Jacob Cokely and his family are offering $1,000 for the safe return of Bella, a black Labrador retriever who ran off in the St. Martin area near Ocean Springs on Dec. 30, news outlets reported. They were playing outside when she was startled by apparently early New Year's Eve fireworks, the 19-year-old Cokely said.

“She saved my life plenty of times,” he told The Sun Herald of Biloxi.

Bella is able to sense when his blood sugar is too high or low and he needs to take his medicine, he said. Her help with managing his condition is why he even felt comfortable getting his own place, he said. This is the first time he's been without her in two years, according to the newspaper, which says Cokely has searched for Bella every night since she disappeared.

Bella has a microchip and a red and black collar that identifies her as the “Best Dog Ever.”