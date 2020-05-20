Devils Tower National Monument climbing, hiking to resume

Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming will partially reopen Friday after an almost two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Park Service announced on the Devils Tower website that roads, trails, rock climbing and a picnic area will open for Memorial Day weekend.

A visitor center and campground will remain closed.

Roads and trails in Fossil Butte National Monument in western Wyoming have remained open but the visitor center there is closed.

Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks began a limited reopening Monday after a seven-week closure. Most facilities including lodges and campgrounds remain closed.

Devils Tower is an igneous rock formation almost 1,300 feet (400 meters) high. Native Americans consider the tower sacred but it's a popular destination for rock climbers.