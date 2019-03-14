Developer seeking historic designation for Cobbs Mill Inn

WESTON — The Cobbs Mill Inn, host to presidents and home to generations of weddings parties, may soon get a new lease on life.

“We are in the process of working with the state to get historic designation for the site,” developer Andrew Glazer said by email. “There is no timeline on this but we are actively working to get this done and believe that the State agrees with us.”

The Inn has been closed since 2016 after the death of its then-owner, Drew Friedman. Cash flow problems kept the doors closed and the iconic building continued to fall into disrepair.

The Cobbs Mill Inn does have a long and storied history.

The building itself is among the oldest structures in the country, predating the Revolutionary War. The restaurant was opened in 1936 by Alice DeLamar, one of the most prominent New York, Palm Beach and Weston socialites of her time.

If Glazer does proceed with restoring the building, don’t expect to have a casual glass of wine. He told local news site Weston-Today that he sees it as primarily an event facility.

The building and lot, including the waterfall, was valued at $2,363,600 in 2016. State records list the owner as 12 Old Mill Road, LLC, of which Friedman is listed as principal.