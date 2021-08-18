Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California TERENCE CHEA, ETHAN SWOPE and JOHN ANTCZAK, Associated Press Aug. 18, 2021 Updated: Aug. 18, 2021 12:37 a.m.
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Northern California wildfires that incinerated two mountain communities continued marching through the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday while a utility purposely blacked out as many as 51,000 customers to prevent new blazes.
Two weeks after the Dixie Fire destroyed most of the Gold Rush-era town of Greenville, the Caldor Fire a few miles southeast exploded through tinder-dry trees and ravaged Grizzly Flats, a forest community of around 1,200 people.
