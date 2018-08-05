Detroit selected for national gathering of humanities groups

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit has been selected for a national gathering of humanities organizations.

The National Humanities Conference is expected to bring its annual event to Michigan's largest city in 2021. It convenes representatives from 56 state humanities councils and academics.

Organizers say they aim to share methods, explore collaborations and discuss ways to use the humanities to respond to local, national and global challenges.

Detroit's proposal was prepared by the Michigan Humanities Council, which worked with local organizations and institutions. The bid was selected by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and National Humanities Alliance.

Federation President Esther Mackintosh says the conference offers a chance to "shine a national light" on the "incredible stories" coming out of Detroit and Michigan. The proposal cited the area's architecture, history, diversity, industry and music.