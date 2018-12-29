Detroit faces another lawsuit over towing practices

DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit residents and a car leasing company have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the city and a towing company worked with police to impound vehicles without informing owners.

The Detroit News reports that the suit alleges that Bobby's Towing was allowed to charge exorbitant storage fees to unsuspecting car owners.

Jason Katz is the attorney for the car leasing firm Brite Financial Services of Madison Heights and Detroit residents Gerald Grays and Dale Riley. He says the city violated his clients' constitutional rights by not informing them about what happened to their vehicles.

City attorneys and the state attorney general's office say they'll prove in court that the allegations have no merit.

The lawsuit is the latest in a string of controversies surrounding the city's police towing operation .

