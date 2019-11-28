Detroit Youth Choir among Thanksgiving parade highlights

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit is setting the stage for a nearly century-old Thanksgiving Day tradition.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line a three-mile (4.8-kilometer) route along Woodward Avenue Thursday morning for the 93rd America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Millions more could be watching televised coverage nationally.

Grand marshals are former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer and the Detroit Youth Choir. That ensemble, which came in second in the NBC reality talent competition “America’s Got Talent,” also is set to serve as an opening act.

The event, known for its eye-popping floats and marching bands, is presented by Art Van and produced by The Parade Company.